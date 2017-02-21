Sheriff on enforcing new immigration ...

Sheriff on enforcing new immigration guidelines: "We have our plate full"

16 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

The White House has spelled out its new guidelines for attacking illegal immigration , but it's still unclear how authorities will target and deport people who are living in the U.S. illegally. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans went directly to the front lines of the nation's border wars to see how local law enforcement in Arizona is handling the issue.

