Rock slides cause slowing on road to ...

Rock slides cause slowing on road to Mt. Lemmon

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Pima County deputies are warning the public to slow down if they're heading up Mount Lemmon on Monday, Feb 27. There are two rock slides on Catalina Highway - one at mile 13.5 and one at mile 18 - according to a news release. Crews are responding to clear the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jan '17 Getreal 5,074
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Dec '16 Samsun 1
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16) Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
News STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16) May '16 jakcrak 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,279,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC