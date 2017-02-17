Police Dispatch

Police Dispatch

When a woman told her adult stepson he couldn't take dresser drawers full of clothing out of her house, he obeyed and left her drawers-but emptied an entire can full of garbage on the hood of her car, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report. The woman called sheriff's deputies to her home, where she told them the night before, her live-in young-adult stepson had hosted a party at their house after she and her husband had gone to bed - which was against their rules.

