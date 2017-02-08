Pima County board votes to appeal court decision on World View
TUCSON, AZ - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to appeal a Superior Court decision which concluded the county violated state law when it signed an agreement and lease with World View, a space exploration company located near the Tucson International Airport. The vote was along party lines, with the three Democrats voting for the appeal and the two Republicans voting against it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
