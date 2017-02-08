Pima County board votes to appeal cou...

Pima County board votes to appeal court decision on World View

TUCSON, AZ - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to appeal a Superior Court decision which concluded the county violated state law when it signed an agreement and lease with World View, a space exploration company located near the Tucson International Airport. The vote was along party lines, with the three Democrats voting for the appeal and the two Republicans voting against it.

