PCSD: Suspect spotted using stolen credit cards

TUCSON, AZ - Authorities are looking for a man in connection with the use of credit cards stolen during a home burglary in Green Valley late last year. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said a suspect broke into a home in the 2800 Block of S. Tree Gables Drive on Dec. 20, 2016.

