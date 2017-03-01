Oracle Road U.S. Bank robbed, PCSD searching for suspect
TUCSON, AZ - Deputies with the Foothills District of the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded around noon on Monday, Feb. 27 to a report of a robbery at the U.S. Bank at 7110 North Oracle Road. According to a PCSD release, deputies arrived on scene to find a male suspect had entered the Safeway where the bank was located and handed the teller a bag and demanded cash.
