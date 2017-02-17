Metro Week

Metro Week

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: KUAT-TV Tucson

On the next episode of Metro Week, we talk to Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus and Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier about how local law enforcement agencies are responding to President Trump's actions on immigration. Next, we sit down with two black student leaders at the U of A to find out how campus organizations are commemorating Black History Month and how the U of A is responding to student calls for more focus on race and inclusion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAT-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jan '17 Getreal 5,074
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Dec '16 Samsun 1
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
News STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16) May '16 jakcrak 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,222 • Total comments across all topics: 279,027,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC