Just in time: Bridge, road open to west-side traffic as project closes Ina Road

TUCSON, AZ - The Sunset Road bridge over the Santa Cruz River opened on Tuesday, Feb. 14. It will serve as a relief valve for the impending traffic mess which promises to test the patience of drivers blocked by the construction zone on Ina Road. The bridge on West Sunset Road is still a construction zone and will be for a few weeks, so there is a 25 MPH speed limit.

