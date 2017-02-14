Homeland Security Sec. touring border area
SAN YSIDRO, Calif. - New Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly is scheduled to tour the San Ysidro Port of Entry Friday, continuing a tour of the international border in the southwestern U.S. Kelly is scheduled to meet with department employees and state and local officials, tour security operations and discuss the administration's efforts to improve border security.
