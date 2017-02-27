High-Altitude Balloon Company Wants t...

High-Altitude Balloon Company Wants to Open a New Market at the Edge of Space

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Space.com

World View Enterprises, a private company that plans to sell balloon rides to the edge of space , has announced the grand opening of its new headquarters and a conjoined spaceport in Tucson, Arizona. The new facility will soon be launching World View's non-crewed high altitude balloons, which could provide a low-cost alternative to launching payloads into space, according to company representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jan '17 Getreal 5,074
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Dec '16 Samsun 1
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16) Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
News STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16) May '16 jakcrak 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,998 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC