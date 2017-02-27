High-Altitude Balloon Company Wants to Open a New Market at the Edge of Space
World View Enterprises, a private company that plans to sell balloon rides to the edge of space , has announced the grand opening of its new headquarters and a conjoined spaceport in Tucson, Arizona. The new facility will soon be launching World View's non-crewed high altitude balloons, which could provide a low-cost alternative to launching payloads into space, according to company representatives.
