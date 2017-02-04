Garrett Gomez's death at casino ruled...

Garrett Gomez's death at casino ruled a meth overdose

Saturday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Dr. Gregory Hess, chief medical examiner of Pima County, Arizona, cited toxicology tests as the cause of death in Saturday's Daily Racing Form. The 44-year-old former rider with a history of substance abuse won more than 4,000 races, including 13 in the Breeders' Cup.

