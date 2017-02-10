From Arizona to Eritrea, a deadly start to 2017 for migrants - IOM

More than 400 migrant deaths have been recorded so far in 2017, including on the Mediterranean crossings to Europe from North Africa and the route into the United States from Mexico, the International Organization for Migration said on Friday. The deaths were recorded in the slow winter months and the IOM fears the toll will rise in the warmer weather, spokesman Joel Millman told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.