County, deputies respond to safety concerns after skateboarder hit by driver
TUCSON, AZ - After a driver hit a skateboarder on Tucson's south side and the driver took off, county officials are responding to the need for safety improvements. Pima County Sheriff's deputies said 21-year-old Michael Hartman had surgery performed on his brain on Thursday, Feb. 2, and has been unconscious since the crash Wednesday south of the intersection at South Swan and East Valencia roads.
