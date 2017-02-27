Construction set for Hermitage No-Kil...

Construction set for Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary's new facility

PIMA COUNTY, AZ - It's a new beginning for the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary. The shelter held a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday, Feb. 25 for their brand new facility near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road.

