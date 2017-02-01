Amtrak train stops to avoid hitting h...

Amtrak train stops to avoid hitting human remains on tracks

Wednesday

Authorities say an Amtrak train stopped in the southern Arizona desert near Tucson to avoid hitting something that turned out to be human remains. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the westbound Amtrak train whose crew spotted and reported the remains Tuesday night southeast of Tucson wasn't the train that struck the person.

