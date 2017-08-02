Airborne 02.08.17: World View Problem...

Airborne 02.08.17: World View Problems, Bombardier Global@Aspen, Drones and TFRs

A $15 million development deal closed more than a year ago between Pima County, AZ and World View, which hopes to carry passengers to the fringe of space under a massive balloon, has been struck down by an Arizona judge, leaving the status of the project in limbo. Working under the agreement, World View has already constructed a 700-foot wide launch pad and headquarters facilities, with some offices already occupied by World View employees.

