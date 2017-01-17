Volunteers needed to count homeless in Pima County
PIMA COUNTY, AZ - The annual count of the homeless who live in Pima County will take place on the morning of Jan. 25. The county is asking for volunteers to help with the count. This is an important activity because the count helps determine the amount of money the county gets from the federal government to help the homeless.
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan 13
|Getreal
|5,074
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec 25
|Samsun
|1
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t...
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
