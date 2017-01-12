Tucson's Top 3: What you need to know to start your day
TUCSON, AZ - Good morning, Tucson! We've got some headlines for you to read. For more of your morning news, tune in to KOLD News 13 from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., then switch over to Fox 11 Daybreak from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Not near your TV? Watch it online here: http://bit.ly/WbWY8K TOP STORIES 1. ONE DEAD, FOUR HURT IN CRASH ON HOUGHTON ROAD One teen is dead and four other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Houghton Road Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Fri
|Getreal
|5,074
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec 25
|Samsun
|1
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t...
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC