Tucson's Top 3: What you need to know to start your day

TUCSON, AZ - Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For more local news, watch KOLD News 13 at 6 a.m. TOP STORIES 1. POLICE ID WOMAN HIT, KILLED ON WEST SIDE The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle on the west side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.