Tucson to remain immigrant friendly amidst Trump immigration executive orders
TUCSON, AZ - The city recently passed a resolution saying they're going to protect immigrants rights in case of mass deportations -- and that's in collaboration with the Tucson Police Department. Just today, Ward 1 councilwoman Regina Romero told Tucson News Now the city has made their values clear here and they're not changing their minds anytime soon.
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan 13
|Getreal
|5,074
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec '16
|Samsun
|1
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t...
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
