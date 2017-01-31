Tucson protest planned against President Donald Trump's travel ban
Tucson protest planned against President Donald Trump's travel ban Organizers anticipate about 1,000 people at the protest against President Donald Trump's immigration executive order. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jRQRuN Organizers anticipate about 1,000 people will attend a protest Tuesday evening in Tucson against President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and citizens from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. "Let's send a clear message that we expect a permanent end to all discrimination against immigrants, refugees and other vulnerable people," the event description states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan 13
|Getreal
|5,074
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec '16
|Samsun
|1
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t...
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC