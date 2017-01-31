Tucson protest planned against Presid...

Tucson protest planned against President Donald Trump's travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Tucson protest planned against President Donald Trump's travel ban Organizers anticipate about 1,000 people at the protest against President Donald Trump's immigration executive order. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jRQRuN Organizers anticipate about 1,000 people will attend a protest Tuesday evening in Tucson against President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and citizens from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. "Let's send a clear message that we expect a permanent end to all discrimination against immigrants, refugees and other vulnerable people," the event description states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jan 13 Getreal 5,074
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Dec '16 Samsun 1
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
News STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16) May '16 jakcrak 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. NASA
  4. Fort Hood
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,730 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC