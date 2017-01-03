Search is on for escaped inmate on the west side
TUCSON, AZ - The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Tucson Police Department are searching for an escaped inmate near Mission and Silverlake. Deputies from the San Xavier District responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex at 1270 West Silverlake Road, on the report of an escaped inmate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec 25
|Samsun
|1
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Dec 24
|Sketcher93
|5,073
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t...
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC