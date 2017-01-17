Police Dispatch

A sad woman with strange "bathroom" habits and a very interesting "signature" was caught stealing a can of vodka spritzer from a convenience store, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report. A sheriff's deputy responded to a "check welfare" call from a north-side Circle K, whose clerk said a short, thin woman had entered, apparently about to buy a can of beer, and then said she didn't have money and left without it - on her way out saying, "Do I look crazy?" and, "There's something wrong with me."

