Pima County's first chief medical examiner gets to work
Pinal County in southern Arizona has added a new position of chief medical examiner, meaning it no longer has to outsource and pay neighboring jurisdictions for crime work. The move is expected to save the county thousands of dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan 13
|Getreal
|5,074
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec '16
|Samsun
|1
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t...
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC