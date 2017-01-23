Pima County needs volunteers for home...

Pima County needs volunteers for homeless count

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Yuma Sun

The county says many programs that help out the homeless are impacted by how accurate the count is each year. Pima County accounts for 15 percent of the state's homeless population, with a reported 1,762 people during the count last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jan 13 Getreal 5,074
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Dec '16 Samsun 1
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
News STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16) May '16 jakcrak 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,247,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC