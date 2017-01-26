Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. searching for suspects in home burglary
TUCSON, AZ - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a home burglary, according to a recent release. Rincon District deputies responded to the report of a burglary at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
