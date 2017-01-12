Pedestrian hit, killed Saturday morning in Catalina Foothills
PIMA COUNTY, AZ - A man walking in the Catalina Foothills was hit and killed Saturday morning, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The man was walking southbound on Swan Road just south of Sunrise Road when he was hit by a car, according to Deputy Cody Gress with PCSD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan 13
|Getreal
|5,074
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec 25
|Samsun
|1
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t...
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC