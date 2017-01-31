PCSD investigating shooting south of ...

PCSD investigating shooting south of Tucson

PIMA COUNTY, AZ - Pima County Sheriff Department is investigating a shooting south of Tucson where a person was found dead Sunday night, according to Deputy Ryan Inglett, public information officer for PCSD. Police responded to a call around 5:00 p.m. Cardinal avenue and Los Reales road.

