NTSB releases report on fatal plane crash at Tucson airport
TUCSON, AZ - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the plane crash that killed two people at the Tucson International Airport on Monday, Jan. 23. [READ: NTSB investigating fatal plane crash at Tucson airport ] The Beechcraft 300 was taking off for Mexico when it crashed, skidded and caught fire on the runway. According to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, 56-year-old Jeffrey Green and 38-year-old Daniel Rodriguez of Nogales both died as a result of "blunt force and thermal injuries."
