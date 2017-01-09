Man dead, woman hurt in Tucson stabbi...

Man dead, woman hurt in Tucson stabbing; police suspect ex-boyfriend

Authorities have identified the suspect as James Murray Reaves, 32, and are asking the public's help to find him. Man dead, woman hurt in Tucson stabbing; police suspect ex-boyfriend TUCSON -- Authorities have identified the suspect as James Murray Reaves, 32, and are asking the public's help to find him.

