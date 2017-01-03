Groups team up to fight organized retail theft
TUCSON, AZ - A group comprised of retailers, law enforcement officials and prosecutors is trying to put a stop to organized retail theft. This crime costs retailers and citizens in Pima County more than $5.9 million, according to the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
