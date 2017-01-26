Deputies investigate crash involving pedestrian northwest of Tucson
PIMA COUNTY, AZ - Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian near Orange Grove Road and La Cholla Boulevard on Sunday night. Deputy Ryan Inglett said the pedestrian was seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan 13
|Getreal
|5,074
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec '16
|Samsun
|1
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t...
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC