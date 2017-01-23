Davis-Monthan Air Force Base near Tucson on lockdown after gunshots reported
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base near Tucson was on lockdown late Monday morning after sounds of gunshots were reported in the area. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base near Tucson on lockdown after gunshots reported Davis-Monthan Air Force Base near Tucson was on lockdown late Monday morning after sounds of gunshots were reported in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan 13
|Getreal
|5,074
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec 25
|Samsun
|1
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t...
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC