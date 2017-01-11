C.O.P.S. organizing event to recogniz...

C.O.P.S. organizing event to recognize Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Sunday Jan 8

TUCSON, ARIZONA - Concerns of Police Survivors is organizing multiple promotional activities, including a proclamation, at an event Monday in recognition of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Tucson, officials said. Mayor Jonathan Rothschild will be reading the proclamation as part of a ceremony that will include 100 people at Tucson Electric Company, said Stacey Krueger in a press release from Public Safety Authority Medias.

