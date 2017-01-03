Authorities searching for escaped inmate

Authorities searching for escaped inmate

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: ABC15.com

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are searching for 23-year-old Noah Pizano after he escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex just before 1 p.m. Pizano has black curly hair and brown eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Dec 25 Samsun 1
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Dec 24 Sketcher93 5,073
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
News STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16) May '16 jakcrak 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,708 • Total comments across all topics: 277,771,983

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC