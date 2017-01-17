57 cats rescued from home in NW Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Staff and volunteers from Pima Animal Care Center rescued 57 cats and kittens from a small mobile home in northwest Tucson on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to a news release from PACC, the medical team treated all of the cats for ear parasites. Many of the cats were thin and dehydrated and several had ear infections.

