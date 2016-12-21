Wage hike plans may hinder service groups in Arizona
The new speaker of the Arizona House said Monday there appear to be legal grounds for someone to sue to overturn the minimum wage hike just approved by voters. J.D. Mesnard said the mandate that will require most employers to pay at least $10 an hour beginning next month will have a major impact on organizations, both public and private, that provide services to the developmentally disabled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Oct '16
|Jrod
|5,072
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t...
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
|Arrest made in double homicide in Tucson (Mar '10)
|Jan '16
|Chuchi
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC