Tucson students making improvements to park dedicated to young shooting victim
TUCSON, AZ - As families across the country remember the children and teachers shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, CT, four years ago, high school students commemorate the life of the youngest victim in Tucson's deadly Jan. 8, 2011, shooting. Christina-Taylor Green was nine years old when she died.
