Suspect arrested in shooting of man at a Tucson restaurant
Authorities say a suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting at a restaurant on Tucson's northwest side. Pima County Sheriff's officials say 22-year-old Austin Gatlin-O'Neal was booked Wednesday into the county's Adult Detention Complex on suspicion of one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
