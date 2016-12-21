South Tucson police release body cam ...

South Tucson police release body cam video of fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - The South Tucson Police Department has released body cam footage of a fatal shooting near the Gospel Rescue Mission on Friday, Nov. 25 South Tucson's Chief of Police Michael Ford said officers were responding to a call about Carlos Valencia's erratic behavior. The first 20 seconds of the video is footage of the officer wearing the body camera running down the street trying to catch the 26-year-old Valencia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff 4 hr Samsun 1
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) 23 hr Sketcher93 5,073
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
News STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16) May '16 jakcrak 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,099

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC