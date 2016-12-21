South Tucson police release body cam video of fatal shooting

TUCSON, AZ - The South Tucson Police Department has released body cam footage of a fatal shooting near the Gospel Rescue Mission on Friday, Nov. 25 South Tucson's Chief of Police Michael Ford said officers were responding to a call about Carlos Valencia's erratic behavior. The first 20 seconds of the video is footage of the officer wearing the body camera running down the street trying to catch the 26-year-old Valencia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.