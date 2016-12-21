Police: Tucson man facing child abuse charge after toddler nearly drowns
TUCSON, AZ - City police said a Tucson man is behind bars Monday night, after the near drowning of a 2-year-old girl at a northwest side apartment complex. The TPD said Warren Gastelum is facing one child abuse charge and has been booked into the Pima County Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Oct '16
|Jrod
|5,072
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t...
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
|Arrest made in double homicide in Tucson (Mar '10)
|Jan '16
|Chuchi
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC