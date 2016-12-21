Police investigating armed robbery near Drexel Heights
Police responded to a call for an armed robbery this morning at a Circle K near Los Reales Road and Cardinal Avenue around 6:20am, according to Officer Cody Gress of the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Police said a man held two individuals at knife point and took money from the register.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Oct '16
|Jrod
|5,072
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t...
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
|Arrest made in double homicide in Tucson (Mar '10)
|Jan '16
|Chuchi
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC