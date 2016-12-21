Pima County still unsure what's causi...

Pima County still unsure what's causing foul smell on northwest side

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - More than a dozen residents on the northwest side have called Pima County regarding a foul smell in the area. Eddie Adler, a resident in the area describes the odor as "an old cigar that got put out and had water or some other stuff poured on to it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Oct '16 Jrod 5,072
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
News STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16) May '16 jakcrak 1
News Arrest made in double homicide in Tucson (Mar '10) Jan '16 Chuchi 5
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,272,088

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC