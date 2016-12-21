Phish's Mike Gordon and All-Star Grateful Dead Tribute Added to Tucson's Gem & Jam Festival
Phish bassist Mike Gordon will join the lineup of the festival, which takes place February 3-5, 2017, at the Pima County Fairgrounds. The festival also announced that a Grateful Dead tribute going by the name of Play The Dead! will join the lineup.
