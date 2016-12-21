PCSD: Deputy loses eye after getting ...

PCSD: Deputy loses eye after getting kicked by woman

Sunday Dec 11

PIMA COUNTY, AZ - Authorities said a Pima County deputy lost his left eye after a woman intentionally kicked him with her boot heel during a DUI arrest. Deputy Cody Gress, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, said Yesennia Gonzalez was pulled over near East Drexel Road and South Alvernon Way around midnight Saturday, Dec. 10. MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE .

