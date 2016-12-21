Mumps outbreak in several states; 6 confirmed or probable Arizona cases since January
TUCSON, AZ - The United States is being hit with the worst mumps outbreak in a decade, with the number of cases at 2,879 from January through early November. There have been six cases in Arizona from the first of the year through late November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Oct '16
|Jrod
|5,072
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t...
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
|Arrest made in double homicide in Tucson (Mar '10)
|Jan '16
|Chuchi
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC