Metro Week

Metro Week

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: KUAT-TV Tucson

On the next episode of Metro Week: Topic 1: Vanessa Barchfield takes us to a day with the Homeless Work Program, a local effort to help those without homes find pay for a day, then she interviews Tom Litwicki, the CEO of Old Pueblo Community Services. It's one of the organizations helping support and run the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAT-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff 4 hr Samsun 1
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) 23 hr Sketcher93 5,073
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
News STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16) May '16 jakcrak 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,105

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC