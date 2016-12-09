Man in Santa Hat robs Tucson bank

Man in Santa Hat robs Tucson bank

Friday Dec 9

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help identifying a man they say robbed a U.S. Bank near Oracle and Ina roads wearing a Santa hat. Man in Santa Hat robs Tucson bank The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help identifying a man they say robbed a U.S. Bank near Oracle and Ina roads wearing a Santa hat.

