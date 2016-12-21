hodge-podge of cell phone laws confusing

There are 1 comment on the KOLD-TV Tucson story from Thursday Dec 8, titled hodge-podge of cell phone laws confusing. In it, KOLD-TV Tucson reports that:

Now that Oro Valley's Town Council has passed the strictest "hands free" ordinance in the state, some are saying the state needs to finally act to make things uniform. Tucson has a hodge-podge of cell phone laws which will lead to confusion among area motorists.

The Dean

Tucson, AZ

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
The state is under no obligation to do anything Oro Valley does. If it were so, they would buy up every golf course in AZ, pay by raising everyones taxes and lose money on them.
