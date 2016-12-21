hodge-podge of cell phone laws confusing
There are 1 comment on the KOLD-TV Tucson story from Thursday Dec 8, titled hodge-podge of cell phone laws confusing. In it, KOLD-TV Tucson reports that:
Now that Oro Valley's Town Council has passed the strictest "hands free" ordinance in the state, some are saying the state needs to finally act to make things uniform. Tucson has a hodge-podge of cell phone laws which will lead to confusion among area motorists.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
|
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
The state is under no obligation to do anything Oro Valley does. If it were so, they would buy up every golf course in AZ, pay by raising everyones taxes and lose money on them.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Oct '16
|Jrod
|5,072
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t...
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
|Arrest made in double homicide in Tucson (Mar '10)
|Jan '16
|Chuchi
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC