Family: Toddler doing better after shooting on Tucson's SW side
TUCSON, AZ - The police cruisers and caution tape are gone from West Greenleaf Drive in the Midvale Park neighborhood of Tucson. Detectives are investigating how a 7-year-old managed to get a hold of a gun and shoot a 3-year-old boy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|10 hr
|Samsun
|1
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Sat
|Sketcher93
|5,073
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t...
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC